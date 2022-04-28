Susquehanna Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $290.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.80.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

