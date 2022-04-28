SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $546.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

