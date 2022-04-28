SVB Leerink Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $137.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

