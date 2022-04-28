SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Down 78.9% in April

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at $5,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,069,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 520,980 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,949,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

