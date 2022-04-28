Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

