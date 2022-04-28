Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Switch by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Switch by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Switch by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Switch has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

