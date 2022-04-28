Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.97 ($129.00).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €112.15 ($120.59) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.05.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

