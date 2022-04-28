Synaptics (SYNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.38. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
