Synaptics (SYNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.38. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

