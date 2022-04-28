Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory Acquires 2,000 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

