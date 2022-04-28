T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.24.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

