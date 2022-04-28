T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.