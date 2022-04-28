T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.30. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

