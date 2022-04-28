Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

TRHC opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

