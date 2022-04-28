Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $110.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.