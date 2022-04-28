Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €19.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) has been given a €19.20 ($20.65) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Takkt in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

TTK stock opened at €15.40 ($16.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.98. Takkt has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 1 year high of €16.78 ($18.04).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

