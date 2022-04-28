Talon 1 Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TOACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 3rd

Talon 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Talon 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

