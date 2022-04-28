Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 396,562 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

