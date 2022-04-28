Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -683.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.