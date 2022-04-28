Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Lothar Mentel Acquires 4,900 Shares

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,384 ($25,980.12).
TAM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.42). 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.82. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £250.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.84.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.