Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Lothar Mentel Acquires 4,900 Shares

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,384 ($25,980.12).

TAM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.42). 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.82. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £250.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.84.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

