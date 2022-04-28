Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAYO stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Taylor Consulting has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

