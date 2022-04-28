Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ TAYD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.84.
About Taylor Devices
