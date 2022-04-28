Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.84.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

