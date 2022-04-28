Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWODF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 189 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.33.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

