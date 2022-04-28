Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Down 64.6% in April

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
