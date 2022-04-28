Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Down 64.6% in April

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

