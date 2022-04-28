TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 164.2% in April

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

