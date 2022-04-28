TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

