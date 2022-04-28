TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to report $66.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $312.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

TTGT stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6,738,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

