Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

TECK opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

