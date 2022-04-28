Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 166,659 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.