Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of TECK opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 672.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

