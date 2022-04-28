Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.
Shares of TECK stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.
