Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 273.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

