Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.03.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.