Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.34.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

