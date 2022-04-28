Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.21.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

