Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

