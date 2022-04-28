Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.21.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.