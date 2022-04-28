Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 160 at UBS Group

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to SEK 160 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

