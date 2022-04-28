Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.08.

Shares of TFX opened at $316.18 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

