Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELDF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.