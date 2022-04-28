Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Raised to €4.50 at Barclays

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
