Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Raised to €4.50 at Barclays

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

