Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

