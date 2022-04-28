Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Betterware de Mexico in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $616.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $105.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

