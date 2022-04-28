Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

