Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Increased to CHF 89 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 87 to CHF 89 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. Temenos has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

