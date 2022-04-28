Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:EMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

