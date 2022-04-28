Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Down 67.0% in April

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the March 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GIM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 6,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $5.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 158,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

