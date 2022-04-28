Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

LON TEG opened at GBX 262 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 214.25 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.63). The company has a market capitalization of £179.12 million and a PE ratio of 45.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.96.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

