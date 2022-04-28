Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Tenable by 15.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

