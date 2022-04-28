Tennant Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tennant stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tennant by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

