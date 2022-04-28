Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

